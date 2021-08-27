CANONSBURG — Davon Fuse and Tayshawn Levy each scored two touchdowns and Washington crushed Monessen 41-7 Friday night in a season-opener for both teams.
The game was played at Canon-McMillan because of a lighting issue at Wash High Stadium.
Fuse scored on a 4-yard run and returned a punt 41 yards for another score.
Washington led 27-7 at halftime as Tayshawn Levy scored on a 37-yard run. Levy scored by catching a 10-yard pass from Fuse.
Fuse completed 6 of 9 passes for 80 yards. Washington managed only 167 yards and lost two fumbles.