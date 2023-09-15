Washington football helmet

GREENSBURG — Jahvon Woods scored two touchdowns and Washington's defense shut down Greensburg Central Catholic's ground game in a 31-7 victory over the Centurions in a non-conference game Friday night.

Woods scored on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter, helping undefeated Washington (4-0) to an 18-0 halftime lead. Percy Dudley opened the scoring with a nine-yard TD scamper in the first quarter. Ruben Gordon caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Tristan Reed in the second quarter.

