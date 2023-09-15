GREENSBURG — Jahvon Woods scored two touchdowns and Washington's defense shut down Greensburg Central Catholic's ground game in a 31-7 victory over the Centurions in a non-conference game Friday night.
Woods scored on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter, helping undefeated Washington (4-0) to an 18-0 halftime lead. Percy Dudley opened the scoring with a nine-yard TD scamper in the first quarter. Ruben Gordon caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Tristan Reed in the second quarter.
A 16-yard touchdown pass from Tyree Turner to Samir Crosby pulled GCC (2-2) to within 18-7 in the fourth quarter. However, Zxavian Willis returned the enusing kickoff 90 yards for a game-clinching touchdown.
Woods capped the scoring with his second TD, a three-yard run.
The Prexies' defense held GCC to only nine first downs and 10 rushing yards.
Wash High completed 17 of 22 passes for 275 yards. The Prexies finished with 417 totals yards to GCC's 209.
Washington hosts winless Brentwood in the Prexies' Class 2A Century Conference opener next week.
