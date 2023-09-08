Wash High coach Mike Bosnic knew his team’s game Friday against Serra Catholic could have been better.
Nonetheless, the fact that the Prexies won, 40-15, despite these mistakes encourages Bosnic.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 1:35 am
“I’m excited about the win,” Bosnic said. “But I’m excited also (because) we’re not playing anywhere near as well as we can be, and we still had a big win tonight.”
So what are some of the things the Prexies (3-0) need to work on?
“Just a few plays here and there,” Bosnic said. “A couple mistakes. Things we can’t do in big ballgames that we have to clean up. We very easily could have put this game away a lot earlier.”
Wash High (3-0) was led by the tandem of Edie Lewis (26 carries, 153 yards, two touchdowns) and Percy Dudley (eight carries, 101 yards, two TDs.)
For Bosnic, this was especially impressive since Serra focused on stopping the run.
“They packed the box pretty heavy tonight, and we were still able to run the ball at them,” he said.
Wash High scored on its first possession. Tristian Reed hit Zxavian Willis for a 48-yard touchdown. The Prexies ended the quarter with a bang as well. Lewis ran in for a six-yard score and then ran the two-point conversion in as well to make it 14-0.
Serra (0-3) got back in the thick of it. De’ron Washington hauled in a pass from Quadir Stribling for a 41-yard score, and the PAT from Caden Bauer made it 14-7. Wash High was driving toward the end of the half, but Washington struck again, this time on defense. He picked off a Reed pass and ran it back deep into Wash High territory as time expired.
Wash High added to its advantage on its first second-half drive. Dudley ran it in from 4 yards to push the lead to 20-7. The Prexies pushed ahead further in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Lewis, his second of the night. A Ruben Gordon interception on the ensuing possession essentially put the game to bed, and a 50-yard TD run by Dudley punctuated the win for Wash High.
Serra got closer when Washington got a 50-yard TD of his own, but it was too little, too late.
Wash High looks to keep it rolling next week in a non-conference game at Greensburg Central Catholic. Serra has a conference game with Burrell. Both games are scheduled to kickoff for 7 p.m.
