By August Lober
For the Observer-Reporter
In a matchup of historic teams that have combined for more than 1,400 wins all-time,Washington took control in the first half Friday night and never looked back, rolling to a 52-22 victory over Moneesen in the season-opening football game at Wash High Stadium.
Senior fullback Austin Sibert got the scoring started when he rumbled in from eight yards out on a fullback dive.
Sophomore quarterback Logan Carlisle had the standout performance of the night completing nine of his 13 passes for 181 yards and two scores through the air. Carlisle also added 45 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
Carlisle recently transferred to Washington from McGuffey High School and is already making an impact for the Prexies.
“The ceiling for Logan’s potential is incredible,” Washington coach Mike Bosnic said. “He’s got some areas of his game that he’s working to improve but overall, I thought he did a lot of really good things tonight.”
After a three and out by Monessen, Washington responded with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Carlisle to senior wide receiver Devoun Fuse. Carlisle later found fellow sophomore running back Eddie Lewis on an 11-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21-0.
The game felt out of reach at the end of the first half when junior defensive back Percy Dudley returned a 90-yard interception for a touchdown as time expired. The Prexies’ pass defense was elite all night holding Greyhounds’ starting quarterback Lorenzo Gardner to negative-seven yards passing.
“We struggled early at times and gave up some plays,” Bosnic said about his defense. “We had guys playing different positions that are just now starting to get a real for it. I thought we got better as the game progressed.”
Fuse ended his night with four passes caught and 113 receiving yards racked up through the air. Carlos Harper Jr. added a rushing touchdown in the late third quarter to stretch the lead to 54-14.
Washington will look to build on the season-opening win when they travel to Clairton next Friday night to play the bears.
Freshman running back Tyvaughn Kershaw was a bright spot for the Greyhounds rushing for 85 yards on 12 carries and a score. Monessen will look to rebound from the loss next week when they play host to the Cornell Raiders in a non-conference game.
The game was a start start for the Prexies, especially after the way the 2021 season ended. Washington looked poised for a deep run in the WPIAL 2A Playoffs. That dream was shattered by a heartbreaking 21-20 overtime defeat to upstart New Brighton.
“A lot of things change in high school football from year-to-year,” Bosnic said. “It was a disappointing loss that ate at us the entire offseason but tonight is a new beginning. We’re ready to get things rolling.”
