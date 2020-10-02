Davon Fuse ran for a two touchdowns and passed for another as Washington won its third straight, 41-6, over Beth-Center in a Class 2A Century Conference game Friday night at Wash High Stadium.
Washington (3-1, 3-1) led by only 13-6 at halftime but took control in the third quarter when Cameron Carter-Green bolted 13 yards for a touchdown and Fuse passed 40 yards to Brandon Patterson to make it 28-6.
Fuse had TD runs of one yard in the first quarter and 21 yards in the fourth. Tayshwn Levy had a 29-yard TD run and Amari Miller capped the scoring with a 13-yard scamper.
Mike Allen led Wash High's running game with 113 yards on nine carries.
Beth-Center (1-2, 1-3) scored in the second quarter on a nine-yard pass from Colby Kuhns to Daijon Devers that cut Wash High's lead to 13-6. The Bulldogs were held to 87 yards total offense.