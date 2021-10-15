JEFFERSON — Max Vanata ran for one touchdown and hooked up with Brody Evans for a pair of passing TDs as Mapletown defeated Jefferson-Morgan 43-12 in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night at Parker Field.
Mapletown (3-2, 5-3) helped its playoff chances with the victory. The Maples forged a 21-0 lead by halftime.
Vanata set up Mapletown's first score when he intercepted a J-M pass and returned it to the Rockets' one-yard line. On the next play, he plunged into the end zone on a quarterback sneak for a 6-0 lead.
Landan Stevenson made it 13-0 when he scored on a three-yard run in the second quarter. Another J-M turnover, this one a fumble, set up Mapletown for a first-and-goal late in the first half and Stevenson scored on an eight-yard jaunt to give the Maples the 21-point lead.
Vanata passed 23 yards to Evans early in the third quarter to make it 27-0. J-M (1-4, 1-7) got on the scoreboard with a 35-yard pass from Johnny Gilbert to Ewing Jamison, but Stevenson answered with a his third TD of the game, a 65-yard run. Stevenson finished with 143 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Vanata passed six yards to Evans for Mapletown's final TD. Colt Fowler caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Gilbert to close the scoring.