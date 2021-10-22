UPPER ST. CLAIR — Bennett Henderson hit a 31-yard field goal in overtime to give Upper St. Clair a 31-28 victory over South Fayette in an Allegheny Six Conference game Friday night.
The loss puts South Fayette in a do-or-die game next week against Peters Township. A win over PT and a Moon win over West Allegheny creates a three-way tie at 1-4 in the section.
USC scored on a 20-yard pass from Mateo CePullo to Aidan Blesselman as time expired in regulation. Blesselman caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from CePullo early in the fourth quarter to cut South Fayette's lead to 28-21.