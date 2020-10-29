What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? That might be a question best answered by understanding the irresistible force paradox, but local high school football fans can get the result by simply checking the outcome of one WPIAL playoff game tonight.
When seventh-seeded Serra Catholic (4-0) plays at second-seeded McGuffey (6-1) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, it will make for that classic matchup of good offense vs. good defense. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The unstoppable force, better known as the Serra offense, has been on fire this season, or at least the portion of it that the Eagles have played. Serra has the highest-scoring offense in Class 2A at 52.3 points per game, which ranks second in the entire WPIAL behind only Class A Clairton (54.2).
The immovable object, also known as the McGuffey defense, has quietly been the key for the Century Conference champion Highlanders. Though McGuffey is known for the its high-scoring flexbone offense, the Highlanders’ defense this year leads all Class 2A teams, yielding only 9.6 points per game. McGuffey’s starting defensive unit has allowed only one touchdown in the first half of a game.
“Defense wins championships,” McGuffey senior Jared Johnson is quick to say.
“Our defense has seen about everything this year,” McGuffey coach Ed Dalton said. “Those guys have seen empty sets, four receivers to one side, muddle formations. They’ve seen and handled it all. That’s a credit to our defensive coaches, Nate Parry, Scott McCuen, Patrick Frey and Keith Carlisle.
“It helps that we have kids who are intelligent. You tell them one time and they understand. You don’t have to call timeouts to fix something. Our defense also is about as fast as a McGuffey team can be. We have an athletic secondary and athletic linebackers.”
Two of the keys to the McGuffey defense are the Brothers Johnson, junior linebacker Jeremiah Johnson, who leads the team in tackles, and cornerback Jared Johnson, who had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Waynesburg.
“Our focus on defense is to get takeaways and get the ball back for our offense,” Jared Johnson said.
“We’re reaching our goals on defense,” Jeremiah Johnson said. “But we have a few more left.”
One of those goals is to win a WPIAL championship, which would come with three more victories. McGuffey’s only WPIAL title was in Class 3A in 1994.
To beat Serra, the Highlanders must slow a balanced and unique Eagles attack. Though it has played only four games because of a COVID-19 situation, Serra has used several quarterbacks and shown that it can move the ball both through the air and on the ground. Running backs Machai Brooks-Dutrieuille averages 10.3 yards per carry, and Terrell Booth and Jayvon Campbell-Holt each have double-digit receptions and average better than 20 yards per catch.
“We have to put pressure on their quarterback and make him make mistakes,” Jared Johnson said. “They remind me of Linsly in that they have players who can make big plays.”
Added Dalton, “They have five explosive skill guys on offense. I told our guys it’s going to be like playing Clairton.”
McGuffey is one of two local schools in the eight-team Class 2A playoff field. Washington (5-2) is at Apollo-Ridge (5-0) in another first-round game.
Prexies head coach Mike Bosnic says he didn’t know much about Apollo-Ridge prior to the playoff pairings being released last Saturday.
“All I knew about Apollo-Ridge was it’s far away,” he joked.
Bosnic now knows the Vikings pose a significant challenge.
“They’re a really solid football team. They have size, a really good quarterback and their running back runs very hard. They’re also a senior-heavy team,” he pointed out. “But when you get down to eight teams, they’re all going to be good.”
In other playoff action tonight:
n Undefeated Peters Township (6-0) hosts Woodland Hills (5-2) in a first-round Class 5A game. The Indians, who completed their first undefeated regular season since 1975, have an 11-game home winning streak.
n South Fayette (4-3) plays at top-seeded Pine-Richland (6-0) in another Class 5A first-round game. South Fayette made the postseason as a wild-card selection. Pine-Richland has steamrolled each of its opponents, winning by at least 21 points.
n In Class 4A, Belle Vernon (5-1) hosts Chartiers Valley (6-1), one of this year’s most surprising teams. Belle Vernon’s lone loss was to second-seeded Thomas Jefferson. The Colts’ only setback was at top-seeded Aliquippa.
nCalifornia (6-0), the Class A Tri-County South Conference champion, will host Shenango (6-1). Don’t expect many passes in this one as it features two of the top rushers and scorers in the WPIAL: California’s Jaeden Zuzak (1,366 yards and 154 points) and Shenango’s Reis Watkins (1,226 yards and 126 points).
n Avella (5-2), which played its way into the postseason in Class A with a 14-7 win over a quality Carmichaels team last week, will play at Jeannette (6-1). The Eagles’ strength has been their defense, especially the pass defense. That group will be tested by Jeannette freshman quarterback Brad Birch, who has thrown 20 TD passes.