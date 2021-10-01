CORAOPOLIS — Trey McGowen passed for one touchdown in the second half and ran for another with one minute remaining to cap Moon's 28-13 victory over South Fayette in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game Friday night.
The win keeps Moon undefeated at 1-0 in the conference and 6-0 overall.
After South Fayette (0-1, 4-2) forged a 7-0 lead, Moon ran off 21 unanswered points. The Lions closed to within 21-13, then had a first-and-goal at the Moon 1-yard line in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs back at the 8.
Nate Deanes' 2-yard TD run in the first quarter gave South Fayette the early lead, but Moon used a six-minute scoring drive, capped by Dylan Sleva's 5-yard run to tie the game. The Tigers then grabbed the lead when Taite Beachey capped a two-minute drive with a 2-yard run around right end with 17 seconds in the first half.
Moon scored on its first offensive play of the second half, a 57-yard pass from McGowen to Beachey, that made it 21-7.
The Lions then converted four fourth-down situations in a drive that was capped with a four-yard TD pass from Landon Lutz to Logan Yater late in the third quarter.