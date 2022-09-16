California football helmet

CALIFORNIA — California scored 36 points in the middle quarters to pull away from Jefferson-Morgan for a 44-6 road victory Friday in the Class A Tri-County South Conference opener for both teams.

Spencer Petrucci scored on runs of 11 and 12 yards in the first half, and Caden Powell caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jake Layhue.

