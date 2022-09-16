CALIFORNIA — California scored 36 points in the middle quarters to pull away from Jefferson-Morgan for a 44-6 road victory Friday in the Class A Tri-County South Conference opener for both teams.
Spencer Petrucci scored on runs of 11 and 12 yards in the first half, and Caden Powell caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jake Layhue.
Layhue had a hand in all three California touchdowns in the third quarter with a 63-yard run, 88-yard interception return and 35-yard touchdown pass to Petrucci.
Layhue ran for 135 yards on eight carries and completed two passes for 61 yards. Petrucci rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries.
The Rockets avoided the shutout on Cole Jones' 47-yard touchdown pass to Ewing Jamison.
Jefferson-Morgan's John Gilbert carried the ball 23 times for 62 yards. Jones completed 5-of-13 passes for 69 yards. Jamison caught two passes for 45 yards.
