Fort Cherry football helmet

FREDERICKTOWN — Matt Sieg continued to shine for Fort Cherry in the Rangers’ 49-6 non-conference victory Friday night at Beth-Center.

Sieg threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Shane Cornali and scored on runs of 37 and 3 yards. The sophomore returned an interception for a touchdown 30 seconds after his second rushing touchdown.

