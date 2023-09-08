FREDERICKTOWN — Matt Sieg continued to shine for Fort Cherry in the Rangers’ 49-6 non-conference victory Friday night at Beth-Center.
Sieg threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Shane Cornali and scored on runs of 37 and 3 yards. The sophomore returned an interception for a touchdown 30 seconds after his second rushing touchdown.
Sieg was 10-of-15 for 118 yards with one touchdown and he gained 67 yards on five carries.
Ethan Faletto (6 yards) and Nate Heirendt (27 yards) added touchdown runs. Faletto gained 84 yards on 14 carries.
Ryan Huey scored on a 21-yard run to extend Fort Cherry’s advantage to 49-0 with 3:12 left in the fourth.
Nick Massey was 7-for-7 on extra points as the Rangers improved to 3-0.
Cyncere Cruz got the Bulldogs (0-3) on the scoreboard on a 95-yard touchdown run with 1:59 remaining.
