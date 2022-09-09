CALIFORNIA — Spencer Petrucci scored four touchdowns to help California defeat Waynesburg 60-7 in a non-conference game Friday night.
Petrucci caught 42-yard and 1-yards TD pass es from Jake Layhue. He also ran it in from 19 and 17 yards.
Zack Geletel scored on six- and 14-yard runs. Layhue opened the scoring with a 23-yard run.
California is now 3-0 while Waynesburg fell to 0-3.
