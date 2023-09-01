CORAOPOLIS — Drevon Newton caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Jackson that put Cornell in the lead in the second quarter and the Raiders held on for a 20-6 victory over Monessen in a non-conference game Friday night.
The score was tied 6-6 when Newton caught the scoring pass that gave Cornell a 13-6 lead.
The only scoring of the second half was a five-yard TD run by Cornell's Julian Cordice in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter when Khylil Johnson hauled in an 18-yard TD pass from Johnson.
Monessen (0-2) tied the score in the second quarter when Tyvaughn Kershawn capped a scoring drive with a three-yard run.
