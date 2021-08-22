By Joe Tuscano
Staff writer
If Trinity would receive a point for every dollar spent on the Banco Family monthly food bill, then the Hillers would be undefeated.
Trinity football coach Jon Miller would be happy if the two lineman just stayed healthy and settled into the two guard positions, so important to the success of the team this season.
Because if the Hillers are going to make some noise in Class 4A, they will need a strong running game. And with running back Micah Finley graduated, more pressure will be put on the line.
“We go 100 percent all the time,” said sophomore Jase Banco, who stands 5-11 and weighs 250 pounds. “Every brothers get into fights. But at the end of the day, we’re best friends. It never lasts long.”
Jase Banco showed his versatility last season when the Hillers’ starting center went down with an injury. He stepped into three games and did a good job.
Ty Banco, who stands 6-2 and weighs 265 pounds, had a strong wrestling season. A year older than his brother, Ty Banco is ready to boost the line with his play.
“Sometimes, we get into scrapes,” Ty Banco said of his brother.
“Ty always thinks he’s right,” Miller chimed in, bringing laughs from the brothers. “I’ve usually been on the line with him, probably about the last five years.”
A new year means a new starting running back, now that Finley is graduated. Both Bancos said Finley was easy to block for because he was a shifty runner.
“I would say he bounced around a lot,” Ty Banco said. “We had this one play where I would peel back for him. That one was a good one (to pick up yards).”
The Hillers, who were 2-4 in the Big Eight Conference and 3-4 overall last season, will need many runs like that in order to improve on that record.
“We’re going to be pretty good up front,” said Miller, “Ty Banco is going to be a tremendous leader as he was last year. Jase is someone who got thrown in the fire at center. Now, we just have to worry about the other two (tackle) spots. That will work itself out in camp.”
Miller has some behemoths to chose from, including Jack Krivanek (6-1, 265), Braeden Helmkamp (6-5, 245), Dom Zemkovich (6-0, 300) and Jonathan Dube (6-0, 275).
Andrew Durig, a 5-9, 180-pounder, will replace Finley at running back. Durig has some size on Finley and he runs with the type of determination that makes Miller happy.
“Andrew, as a sophomore, might be a little bigger than Micah,” Miller said. “It’s not going to be easy for a sophomore to match the type of dynamics we got from a senior. But we have a couple other kids who will lend a hand.”
Those would be sophomore Joey Hello (5-11, 175) and junior Hunter Strickland (5-7, 170).
Brayden May and Tysean Lacks will be the wide receivers.
Connor Roberts, a 6-2, 190-pound senior, returns to quarterback for the Hillers. He played five games but had the season went its normal nine games, he would have become Trinity’s all-time leading passer.
On defense, Miller is going back to his four-man front. He needs to find linebackers as all three – Finley, Evan Bell and Peyton Thompson – graduated. That will be one of the interesting battles in camp. The other will be cornerback. May and Lacks are three-year starters in the secondary.
“That’s the place where we need someone to step up,” Miller said.
Miller thinks the conference is one of the best in Class 4A. Belle Vernon, Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport boast Division I prospects.
“I can’t remember a conference with so many Division I prospects,” said Miller. “We have a nice rivalry game to open the season, Canon-McMillan, a 6A team.”