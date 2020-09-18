Jake Pugh passed for 230 yards and four touchdowns as Thomas Jefferson overcame an early deficit and defeated Trinity 51-14 in a Class 4A Big Eight Conference game Friday night at Hiller Field.
Trinity (1-1, 1-1) led 7-0 in the first minute of the game on a 27-yard pass from Conner Roberts to Micah Finley but TJ (2-0, 2-0) was simply too much for the Hillers. Pugh threw two touchdown passes to Ian Hansen, one to Preston Zandier and one to DeRon VanBibber.
Roberts and Finley hooked up for Trinity's other touchdown, a 19-yard pass, in the third quarter.