UNIONTOWN — Jax Banco threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Phillips with 31.4 seconds remaining, giving Trinity a wild 28-25 come-from-behind win over Laurel Highlands in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference finale Friday night.
Trinity (3-4, 3-6) led 14-0 in the first quarter and 21-0 early in the second quarter. Laurel Highlands (2-5, 2-8) battled back and finally took the lead at 25-21 with 6:26 remaining.
On the ensuing possession, Trinity turned the ball over on downs but LH, trying to run out the clock, fumbled and the Hillers recovered with 2:05 remaining, setting up the game-winning drive.