MONONGAHELA — Andrew Durig ran for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns to help Trinity roll past Ringgold, 50-7, in a Class 4A game in a Big 7 Conference game Friday night at Joe Montana Stadium.
The win moved Trinity to 2-4 in the conference and 4-6 overall. Ringgold stayed winless at 0-4 in the conference and 0-10 overall.
Durig scored on a 42-yard run and Luke Lacock returned an interception 30 yards for a score. Quarterback Jonah Williamson completed eight of 14 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns. One went Lacock from 10 yards, another went 16 yards to Tony Cipoletti and a third went 11 yards to Dante DeRubbo.
Nico Mauro scored from 5 yards out and ran in a two-point conversion. Ty Banco did his best imitation of William "The Refrigerator" Perry by scoring from 4 yards out.
Evan Parsons caught a TD pass for Ringgold.
