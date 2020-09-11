It was a night that, not too long ago, nobody knew when they’d experience again. The fact that Trinity High School got to play a competitive football game was a blessing for head coach Jon Miller and his program.
“It’s great for our parents, our community…,” Miller said. “Just to be able for these kids to get out here and compete, to do something they love is awesome. Kudos to our administration for making this happen and for all those people that really pushed our governor to get this thing going.”
A mercy rule style win provided plenty of gravy.
The Hillers scored on their first seven possessions, picked up more than 300 yards on the ground and cruised to a 49-26 win over Ringgold. Trinity led by 37 at halftime, putting a running clock into effect for the final 24 minutes.
“We had a good plan,” Miller said. “The coaches did a great job, and the kids did an even better job of executing the plan. We’re just proud of what these kids did. We have a great group of skill players, the lineman were fantastic up front.”
The home team got the ball rolling on its third offensive play of the season. Kaden Kolson hit Micah Finley for a 63-yard touchdown pass. Finley led the way for the Hillers, putting up 192 total yards of offense three total touchdowns with 129 of those yards and two of those touchdowns coming on the ground.
On Trinity’s second possession, Drew Cain scored on a 9-yard run. The extra point gave the Hillers a 14-0 advantage. The next drive netted the same result, but only took one play, with Kolson changing roles and catching a 60-yard touchdown pass from Connor Roberts.
Ringgold responded with a score on the ensuing possession, but the Hillers killed the Rams’ positive vibes almost instantly. Cain’s second touchdown of the night went for 80 yards, and put Trinity ahead, 28-6. Cain had an explosive first impression, picking up 129 yards on six carries. On a somber note, however, he had to leave the game with an apparent knee injury early in the second quarter.
The Rams struck first in the second period on John Polefko’s second touchdown run, this one from 14-yards. But Trinity responded with three more scores before halftime to put any faint comeback hopes out of reach.
For both Trinity and Ringgold, the road ahead is daunting. The Big Eight conference, which features perennial winners such as Thomas Jefferson, Belle Vernon and McKeesport, is one of the best in the WPIAL. Rams head coach Darwin Manges knows his team’s road to recovery, starting next week at Laurel Highlands, will be difficult.
“Being fundamentally sound, not giving up a big play, and tackling,” he said. “If we can do those things next week, I think we have a good shot. If we don’t, we’ll be standing here with the same outcome.”
Miller and the Hillers take on the kingpin of 4A next week when Thomas Jefferson rolls into Washington County. For Miller, the game will indicate how close or far his group is from the top of the food chain.
“Until somebody beats them, they’re the state champs,” he said. “You measure yourself based off the guys at the top. That is the litmus test [for] everybody in 4A especially in our conference. They’re well coached, and it’s going to be great for our guys to get out there and compete and see where we stand.”