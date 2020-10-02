Trinity’s defense held West Mifflin to just 10 second half yards and Micah Finley scored four touchdowns as the Hillers dumped West Mifflin, 32-5, in a Big 8 Conference game in Class 4A Friday at Hiller Stadium.
Finley and quarterback Connor Roberts hooked up for touchdown passes of 28, 28 and 6 yards and broke off a 58 yard TD run. Finley had 20 rushes for 120 yards.
Kaden Kolsen returned a blocked punt 12 yards to give the Hillers a 6-0 lead. WM cut the lead to 6-5 on a safety and 37-yard field goal by Nick Kosudo. The kick hit the upright but instead of coming back into the field of play, it glanced over the crossbar.
Dante DeRubbo made two of his four extra-point tries.
Trinity scored more points in this game than the Hillers did in the previous two combined. McKeesport beat them 10-7 and Thomas Jefferson did the same, 51-14.
But Finely took over the game from there. He caught a six-yard strike from quarterback Conner Roberts for one score, then had back-to-back 28-yard touchdown passes from Roberts.
He broke free of West Mifflin’s defense for his long touchdown run.
Finley had three catches in the game, all for touchdowns, for 62 yards.
Trinity raised its record to 2-2 in the conference and 2-2 overall. West Mifflin fell to 1-3 and 1-3.
Trinity will play a nonconference game next week against crosstown rival Washington. The two teams have not played against each other on the football field since 1999.