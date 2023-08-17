Braeden Hellkamp

Submitted photo’

Trinity High School asisstant football coach Marc Giorgi, left, and Hillers senior lineman Baeden Helmkamp share a laugh. Giorgi is a Naval Academy graduate and Hellkamp recently committed to Army West Point.

Trinity football senior two-way lineman Braeden Helmkamp recently announced that he will continue his athletic and academic career next year at Army West Point.

Helmkamp, a 6-5 270-pound offensive tackle and defensive end, who had been offered 17 Division I scholarships, will join the Cadets next year to play for head coach Jeff Monken. Army had a 6-6 record last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription