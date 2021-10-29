Trinity helmet

MONONGAHELA — Trinity ended its season on a winning note, scoring in every quarter and defeating Ringgold 28-7 in a Class 4A Big Eight Conference game at Joe Montana Stadium Friday.

Connor Roberts completed 13 of 25 passes and tossed three touchdowns. The Hillers (2-4, 3-7) also scored on a trick play, a double pass from Jeremy Sikora to Landon Hendrix that covered 25 yards in the second quarter and gave Trinity a 14-7 lead.

Roberts threw TD passes of 22 yards to Steven Stewart, 45 yards to Braydon May and two yards to Sikora.

Landon Oslowski had a five-yard TD run that gave Ringgold (0-6, 3-7) a 7-6 lead in the first quarter but the Trinity defense held the Rams scoreless the rest of the way.

