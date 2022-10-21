The non-conference game scheduled for Friday night between Trinity and Carrick at Hiller Field was canceled.
Carrick informed Trinity officials that it would not play because it did not have enough healthy players to safely play the game.
Trinity attempted to find an opponent to replace Carrick but could not schedule a game on short notice.
