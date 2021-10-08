CLEARFIELD — Undefeated Clearfield limited Trinity to 159 total yards and held the Hillers out of the end zone with a late stand in a 30-0 victory Friday evening.
It was the third consecutive shutout for the Bison (7-0) from District 9.
Trinity took the got the opening kickoff, and with Andrew Durig gaining 43 yards on five carries, moved to the Clearfield 29-yard line before turning the ball over on downs
Late in the game, Trinity had a 14-play drive, reaching the Clearfield 8-yard line, but a penalty and fumble ended the scoring threat.