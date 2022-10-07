JEFFERSON HILLS — Thomas Jefferson wore down Trinity over the final three quarters and defeated the Hillers 45-10 in a Class 4A Big Seven Conference game Friday night.
TJ quarterback Brody Evans completed 20 of 27 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns as the Jaguars (2-1, 4-3) moved above the .500 mark.
Trinity (1-3, 2-5) used a one-yard scoring plunge by Nico Mauro to cap a 40-yard touchdown drive and tie the score at 7-7 early in the second quarter. Thomas Jefferson, however, outscored the Hillers 38-3 the rest of the way.
Evans threw TD passes of 70 and 14 yards to Sean Sullivan in the second quarter. Aidan Whalen had two five-yard TD runs in the second half. Elias Lippincott had an 18-yard TD run that opened open the scoring and added a two-yarder in the third quarter.
Trinity's Andy Palm booted a 26-yard field goal with 50 seconds left in the first half that cut TJ's lead to 21-10.
