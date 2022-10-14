MONONGAHELA — Thomas Jefferson scored 28 unanswered in the first quarter and added 14 more in the second on the way to a 42-0 victory over Ringgold in a Class 4A, Big Seven Conference game Friday.
Thomas Jefferson moved to 3-1 in the conference and 5-3 overall. Ringgold fell to 0-4 and 0-8.
