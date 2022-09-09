HOUSTON – Slow starts are becoming the norm for Chartiers-Houston in this early stage of the football season.
It’s a habit that Bucs coach Terry Fetsko hopes they break soon.
Even though Friday night’s contest with Carmichaels began as slow as pond water, the host Bucs eventually found their footing and pulled away from the pesky Mikes to the tune of 27-12 win at Buccaneers Stadium.
Zeke Watkins, a freshman, paced the Buccaneers offense with 167 yards on 28 carries with two scores.
“He is a really good for a freshman,” Fetsko noted. “He has really good vision. He sees the hole and is able to wait for his blockers. He’s going to be a really good one.”
But it was the sluggish start for the Bucs that has Fetsko a bit concerned as the season churns towards conference play.
“It’s been our M.O. all year,” he added. “I don’t know what it is. We start real slow but finish real strong. We can’t keep doing that though.”
Both teams slugged through a scoreless opening frame. And it appeared the first half would end without a point scored on either side until Carmichaels (2-1) broke the ice on an errant snap to C-H punter Anthony Romano that rolled into the end zone. William White fell on the ball and gave the Mikes a 6-0 lead late in the half.
It was here the Bucs woke up and took control of the contest. Driving 57 yards in less than a minute, the Bucs assumed command when Watkins broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run with five seconds remaining in the half. Romano’s kick was good and unbelievably the Buccaneers led at the half, 7-6.
Jacob Mele, who suffered through a miserable first half in which he muffed one punt that Carmichaels recovered and another in which he was able to gather, made his presence felt out of the gate in the third quarter. Mele took the second-half kick 73 yards down the sideline and into the end zone for a touchdown. The point-after attempt was no good, leaving the Chartiers-Houston lead at 13-6 early in the third.
Mele struck again later in the quarter when he snatched a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Terry Fetsko, Romano’s kick pushed the lead to 20-6 midway through the third quarter.
“That kick return was a big time play for us,” Fetsko said. “It really ignited us and we needed a lift at that time. Big plays for sure.”
Carmichaels worked to get back into the contest when the Mikes marched 53 yards on their next possession after the Mele touchdown grab. White culminated the march with a 13-yard touchdown run around right end. The two-point play was stopped short, leaving the Buccaneers lead at 20-12 at the end of the quarter.
Watkins eventually sealed the deal for the hosts when he blasted for 35 yards to the Mikes’ five-yard line early in the fourth quarter. He scored on the very next play, eventually clinching the contest for the Bucs (3-0).
The Chartiers-Houston defense held firm much of the evening, sacking Mikes quarterback Alec Anderson four times and forcing two turnovers.
“We just struggled to find any consistency on offense,” Carmichaels coach Ron Gallagher said. “That’s a good football team we played and they were very tough along the lines of scrimmage. We have to get back to work to get better.”
