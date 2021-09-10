McGuffey helmet 2018

McKEES ROCKS — Jaymar Pearson rushed for three toucfhdowns, including a 98-yard run, and undefeated Sto-Rox scored 22 third-quarter points enroute to a 36-0 victory over McGuffey in a nonconference game Friday night.

Pearson had TD runs of 98, 41 and 76 yards, leading Sto-Rox to its third win as many games. Pearson's final two touchdowns came in the Vikings' big third quarter.

McGuffey fell to 1-2. The Highlanders were hurt by fumbles as they lost three in Sto-Rox territory, including one after reaching the Vikings' 10-yard line. McGuffey also turned the ball over on down at the Sto-Rox 2-yard line in the second quarter. On the next play, Pearson broke loose for his 98-yard jaunt that gave the Vikings a 14-0 lead.

Austin Jones passed for two scores, both on wide receiver screens. The first was a 39-yarder to Zay Davis in the first quarter. Jones threw to Jaymont Miller-Green for a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The score came on play after a McGuffey fumble.

Sto-Rox outgained McGuffey 539-192. The Vikings' total offense came on only 37 plays.

Eric Donnelly led the Highlanders with 50 rushing yards.

