McKEES ROCKS — Zay Davis and Dionte Givens each ran for two touchdowns as Sto-Rox pulled away in the second half to defeat Chartiers-Houston, 46-7, in a non-conference game.
Chartiers-Houston (3-2) led 7-6 after Anthony Lento found Tyler Blumen for an eight-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
The Buccaneers only trailed 14-7 at halftime.
Givens and Davis scored the first two touchdowns in the 18-point third quarter for Sto-Rox (5-0), which had 477 yards of total offense. Eric Wilson completed 9 of 20 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings.
Chartiers-Houston was limited to 31 rushing yards and five first downs.