CHARLEROI — Gianni Pellegrini scored the Cougars' only touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Jackson Keranko in a lopsided 82-7 loss to visiting Sto-Rox (1-0, 1-2) in a Century Conference game Friday night.
Keranko completed six of 13 passes for 94 yards to lead the way for Charleroi (0-1, 0-3). Ben Shields had three receptions for 30 yards.
