CLAYSVILLE – Friday night’s Sto-Rox-McGuffey contest had all the makings of a heavyweight bout between two Century Conference contenders.
Both squads came into the contest averaging more than 40 points per game. But as often happens, defense rises up and steals the show, which is exactly what happened Friday as the Vikings held off McGuffey 6-0 in a contest that was more entertaining than the score suggested.
Both squads repeatedly drove deep into each other’s real estate only to come up empty each time except once, when Sto-Rox marched 80 yards in eight plays culminating in a Josh Jenkins-to-Diego Ellis six-yard scoring connection. The two-point conversion try failed, leaving the Vikings lead at 6-0 with 8:37 left in the third.
Jenkins finished with 13 completions in 21 attempts for 248 yards. He was sacked four times however by a relentless Highlanders defense that for the most part, kept the Vikings in check.
“I mean, if this was the Olympics between the two teams, which event would we win,” Highlander coach Ed Dalton asked. “They came in here averaging like 90 points a game and they probably thought they’d do that to us. Our defense was great.”
The Vikings (3-0, 3-2) appeared poised to put the game away in the fourth when Dre Miller Ross broke free for a 6 yard touchdown run that was nullified by a holding penalty. Connor Crowe’s second sack on the evening pushed them out of scoring range. The Vikings eventually gave up the ball on downs on the two, giving the Highlanders 98 yards to go in six and half minutes to win the game with a single touchdown and point after conversion.
McGuffey (2-1, 4-2) nearly pulled it off as they marched towards the Vikings end zone. Philip McCuen’s 41-yard scamper into Sto-Rox territory electrified the home crowd. A 21-yard Kyle Brookman run put the Highlanders inside the Vikings 10. But McCuen fumbled on the following play, Amir Harper notched his second fumble recovery of the night and he gave the Vikings the ball on their own nine with 1:40 remaining.
Amere Hibbler, who had 113 yards on eight carries, seemingly put the game away when he sprinted 87 yards two plays after Harper’s fumble recovery. Problem was, the end zone was 88 yards away and Hibbler, who celebrated too early, inexplicably dropped the ball short of the goal line. A hustling Tristan McAdoo recovered the ball and returned it to the Highlanders 20, giving the hosts another chance.
“Great hustle, great great hustle, he never stopped playing,” Dalton said.
Sto-Rox Marvin Mills said Hibbler’s gaffe was inexcusable.
“He will pay for that in practice this week for sure,” Mills said trying to stifle a smile. “Do not celebrate too early, make sure you cross the goal line and hand it to the official.”
Mekhi Upshaw closed out the contest and got Hibbler off the hook when he intercepted McCuen’s deep pass intended for Brookman on the Vikings 35.
Mills was pleased with how Jenkins hung in there, as the Highlander defense made the night miserable for the Vikings offense.
“We had to calm him down a bit, but once he settled down, he made the plays we needed to win,” Mills said.
McCuen rushed 18 times for 78 yards while Brookman finished with 72 yards on 16 carries.
Even in defeat, Dalton said he believes his squad can match up with the upper echelon of Class AA.
“If they are the best in the WPIAL in Double A, then we’re not that far away,” he added. “It was two good teams just hitting each other.”
The first half saw both squads move the ball but unable to light the scoreboard.
Following a McGuffey punt on their first possession, the Vikings moved to the Highlanders 20. But Sto-Rox was penalized for offensive pass interference and saw Jenkins get sacked back to the McGuffey 45, forcing a Viking punt.
McGuffey then began a march from their own 17 via their punishing inside ground game and two personal foul penalties against Sto-Rox. But the Highlanders coughed up possession when Brookman was popped on the Vikings 10 and fumbled. Sto-Rox‘s Harper recovered at the eight, repelling the best Highlander opportunity to score in the half.
The Vikings appeared poised to score after Jenkins found Ellis for a 49-yard completion down to the Highlander 20. A 12-yard Jenkins run put the Vikings at the one. But a botched handoff was recovered by McCuen on the McGuffey 2.Sto-Rox outgained the Highlanders 118 yards to 83 in the opening half.
