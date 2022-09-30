CLAYSVILLE – Friday night’s Sto-Rox-McGuffey contest had all the makings of a heavyweight bout between two Century Conference contenders.

Both squads came into the contest averaging more than 40 points per game. But as often happens, defense rises up and steals the show, which is exactly what happened Friday as the Vikings held off McGuffey 6-0 in a contest that was more entertaining than the score suggested.

