CARMICHAELS — Trenton Carter passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, Michael Stewart scored three times and Carmichaels routed Monessen 40-6 in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game shortened to 2 1/2 quarters because of lightning Friday night.
Carmichaels (3-1, 5-2) led 40-0 at halftime. Monessen (2-2, 3-4), which was held to one first down in the opening half, scored midway through the third quarter on a 27-yard pass from Lorenzo Gardner to Jamar Bethea, but before the Greyhounds could attempt the conversion the game was stopped because of lightning in the area. A few moments later, before the teams had even left the field, the decision was made to end the game.
Carter threw touchdown passes of 61 yards to Stewart and eight yards to Tyler Richmond to give Carmichaels a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Stewart then had touchdown runs of three and 20 yards around a one-yard TD sneak by Carter to make it 33-0 with 1:10 left in the first half.
The Mikes would score one more time before intermission, which started the Mercy Rule for the second half. Richmond took a swing pass from Carter and scored from 15 yards out to make it 40-0 with six seconds to play in the first half.