MAPLETOWN — Landan Stevenson rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns, A.J. Vanata added two scores and Mapletown blanked Avella, 42-0, Friday night.
It was the first of two meetings between the teams in the season's first three weeks.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MAPLETOWN — Landan Stevenson rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns, A.J. Vanata added two scores and Mapletown blanked Avella, 42-0, Friday night.
It was the first of two meetings between the teams in the season's first three weeks.
Stevenson, who is approaching 4,000 career rushing yards, scored on runs of 45 and three yards to help Mapletown forge a 2-0 halftime lead. The Maples tacked on 22 points in the third quarter.
Stevenson, who carried 14 times, scored on a 53-yard jaunt in the third quarter.
Vanata opened the scoring with a five-yard run less than two minutes into the game. He had a 14-yard TD in the third quarter.
Brody Evans had a two-yard scoring run and tossed a pair of two-point conversions.
Mapletown outrushed the Eagles 315-12 and outgained them 317-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.