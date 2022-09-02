MAPLETOWN – Landan Stevenson became the third player in Mapletown football history to pass the 4,000 rushing yards milestone Friday night in the Maples 49-8 victory over Frazier in a non-conference game.
About the only thing that stopped Stevenson on this night was the goal line. Stevenson, who entered the game needing 175 yards to reach the 4,000 mark, gained 195 yards on 10 caries and scored six touchdowns as the Maples reached a 2-0 record for the first time in this century.
Stevenson joins Derek Bochna, who amassed 4,792 yards as a four-year starter from 1986-89; and Dylan Rush, who ran for a school-record 5,782 yards before graduating in 2019.
Hopewell’s Rushel Shell is the all-time rushing leader with 9,078 yards (2008-11).
Stevenson knows exactly what he’ll do to celebrate his accomplishment.
“I’m going to take my linemen out to dinner,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do anything without them.”
Stevenson scored on runs of 2, 11, 49, 39, 34 and 33 yards against Frazier (0-2).
Stevenson is an outside linebacker who plays a walk-up defensive end. He is a major threat to sack any quarterback.
“It’s two totally different (positions),” said Stevenson.
Stevenson also plays baseball and basketball. The game-shortened season of 2020 because of COVID-19 will make reaching Rush’s school record more difficult.
“It definitely pushed me back,” said Stevenson. “I wish we would have played a full season in 2020 because that would have made it easier to go for the record this year.”
Mapletown head coach George Messich has coached all three 4,000-yard rushers at the school.
“I think everyone (in the community) was glad too see them reach 4,000 yards,” said Messich. “Especially when you’re from a small school. It’s a great honor.”
Messich feels his trio of special running backs could have started as freshmen at any high school.
“That’s how talented they are,” Messich said. “Dylan missed the last few games for us. He was getting headaches and they found out he had a (problem) he could have been born with.”
Messich said there were no celebration plans for Stevenson’s feat, yet.
“It’s never been really mentioned,” said Messich. “When Landan got interviewed last week, he said winning the game was the most important thing to him.”
Brody Evans returned a punt 44 yards for a Mapletown touchdown.
Austin Wilson went over from 7 yards for Frazier's lone touchdown.
