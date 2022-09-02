Mapletown football helmet

MAPLETOWN – Landan Stevenson became the third player in Mapletown football history to pass the 4,000 rushing yards milestone Friday night in the Maples 49-8 victory over Frazier in a non-conference game.

About the only thing that stopped Stevenson on this night was the goal line. Stevenson, who entered the game needing 175 yards to reach the 4,000 mark, gained 195 yards on 10 caries and scored six touchdowns as the Maples reached a 2-0 record for the first time in this century.

