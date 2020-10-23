MAPLETOWN — Sophomore Landan Stevenson rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries, returned an interception 68 yards for a score and a punt 22 yards for a fifth TD Friday night as Mapletown ended the season with a 40-29 victory over Bentworth in the Class A Tri-County South Conference.
Stevenson scored on runs of 8, 1 and 35 yards in the first quarter and Max Vanata threw a 50-yard TD pass to A.J. Vanata with 11 seconds left in the first half that gave Mapletown (2-5, 2-5) a 26-13 lead.
That wasn't all the scoring in the half. Bentworth's Trevor Richardson booted a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make it 26-16.
Stevenson's two returns for scores in the second half kept the Maples in the lead.
Bentworth (3-4, 3-4) received scoring runs of 53, 51 and 20 yards from Owen Petrisek, who gained 285 yards on 25 carries. Trent Cavanaugh had 19 yards on three carries and broke Dom Snyder's school rushing record.
Gavin Cevvar had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Bearcats.