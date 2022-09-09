AVELLA — Landan Stevenson rushed for 137 yards on just 7 carries and scored 4 touchdowns to lead Mapletown to a 49-0 win over Avella Friday.
Stevenson now has 4,157 in his career. He averaged nearly 20 yards per carry against Avella. He scored on runs of 15, 51, 81, and 24 yards.
