CALIFORNIA — California running back Damani Stafford scored on an 11-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left to play in Friday night's game and the Trojans hung on for a 34-28 victory over Mapletown on Friday night.
Stafford finished with 208 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries, while quarterback Hunter Assad completed 7 of 13 passes for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception to lead the Trojans' offensive attack.
Ethan Fike also had four catches for 83 yards for the Trojans.
The Maples were led by running back Landan Stevenson, who carried the ball 30 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
Stevenson's four-yard touchdown run with 11:54 left to play in the game tied the game before Stafford put California ahead for good.
Connor Vig also had a 22-yard, second-quarter touchdown reception for the Trojans, while Clay Menear returned a third-quarter kick off 76 yards for a Maples score.