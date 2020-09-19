CHARLEROI – McGuffey dominated Charleroi offensively, defensively and on special teams en route to a 40-7 Century Conference win Friday night.
The Highlanders (2-0, 2-0) ate away at the clock, outgained Charleroi (0-2, 0-2) 220-77, held the Cougars without a first down until there were 50 seconds left in the third quarter and made three plays on special teams that led to 20 points.
“We started a little slow and got the option going after six minutes, but we were physical on defense,” McGuffey coach Ed Dalton said before turning his focus to special teams. “We practice special teams a lot and sell them on it by saying you may win a game on special teams.”
Brady Barbero is in his first season as Charleroi’s coach and he was impressed by McGuffey.
“They are a physical team that plays their positions well and they are solid across the board,” he said. “They are tough, and their special teams were big for them.”
McGuffey got on the scoreboard first when Rocco Falosk recovered a fumble in the end zone after the ball was snapped over the head of Charleroi punter Sam Iacovangelo.
There was a scrum in the end zone and Falosk fell on it with 2:58 to go in the first quarter.
On Charleroi’s ensuing drive, McGuffey’s Phil MuCuen intercepted Iacovangelo, who attempted a pass while in punt formation.
Seven plays later, Kyle Brookman scored from one yard out to make it 14-0.
On Charleroi’s next possession, Eric Donnelly intercepted a pass and it took McGuffey only three plays to score again.
Falosk hit Brookman with an eight-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-0 with 7:51 to play in the first half.
McKinley Whipkey, who had a game-high 80 yards rushing on 12 carries, rushed for two touchdowns in the closing 2:22 of the first half.
The third big play on special teams for McGuffey was an onside kick recovery after Charleroi had been called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Whipkey’s first touchdown.
McCuen scored from 14 yards out to give McGuffey a 40-0 lead with 2:31 to go in the third quarter, and up to that point, Charleroi had negative yards of total offense and had yet to record a first down.
Nikko Pellegrini scored on a 19-yard run to get the Cougars on the scoreboard with 5:45 to play, and it would be Charleroi’s longest play of the game.
Despite the lopsided score, Dalton was complimentary of Barbero and his team.
“He has really young skill guys and he probably knows he will have some growing pains,” Dalton said.
When asked about his team’s youth, Barbero spoke briefly.
“We have some older guys on the line but started a couple of young guys tonight,” he said. “We stayed minimal with what we tried to do, but while we will have our growing pains we will keep working hard and look to improve every week.”
Dalton said that even though his team is undefeated on the young season, there is room for improvement.
“We have a lot to get better on, but we live to fight another day.”