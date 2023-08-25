ALVERTON — Southmoreland dominated the second half and rallied from a halftime deficit to beat visiting McGuffey, 34-6, Friday night.
Da'sjon Cragette had two long touchdowns runs, and Kadin Keefer ran for one score and passed for another in the the Scotties' big second half. Southmoreland trailed 6-0 at halftime but scored 34 unanswered points in the second half.
McGuffey took it lead on a two-yard plunge up the middle by fullback Dylan Droboj on the first play of the second quarter.
Keefer capped a Southmoreland drive with a two-yard keeper that put the Scotties up 7-6 midway through the third quarter.
Cragette bolted up the middle for a 61-yard TD that made it 13-6 in the third quarter. He added a 68-yard scoring jaunt in the fourth quarter.
Also in the fourth quarter, Keefer threw a 20-yard TD pass to Wyatt Richter, who made a catch in traffic over the middle. gabe Kobaski ended the scoring with a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:09 remaining in the game.
