HOOKSTOWN — Ryan Navarra rushed for two touchdowns and South Side Beaver crusied to a 41-7 victory over Burgettstown in a non-conference game Friday night.
The Rams (3-0) held leads of 13-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 1:05 am
The lone score of the night for Burgettstown (1-1) came on special teams in the third quarter when Zack Schrockman returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
The Blue Devils were outgained 395-59. South Side rushed for 374 yards.
