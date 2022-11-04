HOOKSTOWN — South Side Beaver rolled up 362 yards total offense and broke open a close game late in the second quarter en route to a 34-3 win over California in the first round of the Class A playoffs on Friday night.
The lone points for California (8-3) came in the second quarter when Elijah Keene booted a 37-yard field goal that cut SSB's lead to 7-3. The Rams, however pulled out to a 21-3 halftime lead and added a touchdown in each quarter during the second half.
California quarterback Jake Layhue completed 10 of 21 passes for 129 yards. He led the Trojans' ground game with 41 yards.
