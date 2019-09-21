WAYNESBURG — South Park scored two first-quarter touchdowns and protected a lead the rest of the way in defeating Waynesburg 22-9 in a Tri-County West Conference game Friday night.
South Park (2-1, 2-2) forged a 13-0 lead on two touchdown passes by Stephen Kmonk.
Waynesburg (0-3, 2-3) closed to within 13-9 before halftime, getting a 28-yard TD run by Darnell Johnson and a 21-yard field goal from Gavin Benson.
South Park sealed the win in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard run by Rudy Michoces and a safety.