PLUM BOROUGH — Nathan Deanes scored three touchdowns, the last one with 8:32 to play to sew up a 20-6 victory over Plum on Friday night in a non-conference game.
South Fayette moved to 4-3 overall and Plum fell to 3-4
Deanes, who had 87 yards on 17 carries, scored on a 6-yard run and 2-yard run in the first half as South Fayette held a 14-6 edge at the break.
Plum scored on a 4-yard pass to Jerome Frazel from quarterback Sean Franzi to open the scoring.
