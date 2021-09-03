Senior quarterback Landon Lutz ran for two scores and tossed three second-quarter touchdown passes as South Fayette remained undefeated with a 42-21 victory over vsitiing West Mifflin in nonconference play Friday night.
The Lions (2-0) forged a 42-0 lead at halftime after scoring four second-quarter touchdowns.
Lutz opened the scoring with a two-yard TD run and Christian Brandi made it 14-0 when he intercepted a West Mifflin pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown a little more than six minutes into the contest.
In the second quarter, Lutz passed 33 yards to Logan Yater for a touchdown, scored on a one-yard plunge, passed 33 yards to Nate Deanes and capped the big first half with a 23-yard scoring strike to Connor Harcarik.
West Mifflin did all its scoring in the second half. The Titans had a pair of touchdowns in the game's final six minutes.
Lutz completed nine of 13 passes for 170 yards. Deanes led the South Fayette ground game with 13 carries for 92 yards.