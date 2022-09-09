McDONALD — Nate Deames scored on a 6-yard run with 34 seconds to play to give South Fayette a 20-19 victory over Montour in a non-conference game.
South Fayette moved to 2-1 on the season while Montour fell to 1-2.
Deames TD gave South Fayette a 20-13 lead but there was enough time for Montour to score a touchdown. South Fayette's defense stopped the two-point conversion with 12 seconds to go.
South Fayette built a 13-0 lead at halftime.
Nico Lamonde pulled in a 49-yard touchdown from Dom Monz to make it 7-0.
Tyler Nicholson then booted field goals of 28 and 45 yards, the last one with 1:11 to go in the first half.
