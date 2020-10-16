McDONALD — Charley Rossi caught a pair of first-half touchdown passes and added a fourth-quarter interception return for another score as South Fayette never trailed in a critical 38-14 victory Friday night over West Allegheny.
Rossi caught nine passes for 137 yards to lead the Lions to their third-straight victory.
With the win over West Allegheny (1-3, 3-3), South Fayette (3-1, 4-2) greatly enhanced its chances to capture a playoff spot and will face Upper St. Clair next week. The Lions are tied for second place in the conference with USC.
South Fayette quarterback Naman Alemada completed 19 of 26 passes for 211 yards.
Alemada connected with Rossi for a seven-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring with 4:47 left to play in the first quarter.
After Lions running back Shay Aitken then scored on an 11-yard touchdown run, Alemada found Rossi again for a 36-yard touchdown pass that gave South Fayette a 21-0 advantage.
Aitken carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards to lead the Lions rushing attack.
Tristan Bedillion and Rossi rounded out South Fayette's scoring in the fourth quarter with a pair of interception returns for touchdown less than two minutes apart.
West Allegheny was led by quarterback Gavin Miller who completed 15 of 34 passes for 179 yards.
Miller found wide receiver Jashaun Spencer for touchdown passes of 21 and 56 yards.