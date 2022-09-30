McDONALD — Six different players scored a touchdown as South Fayette clobbered Moon, 49-14, in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game Friday night.
The win moves South Fayette to 1-1 in the conference and 3-3 overall. Moon falls to 0-1 in the conference and 0-6 overall.
Nico Lamonde threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Lions started the Mercy Rule in the third quart by taking a 42-0 lead. Lamonde hit Aiden Martincic from 44 yards out to start the scoring. He also hit Nate Deanes with a 5-yard scoring toss and Wesmyn Wright from 10 yards out just before halftime. Lamonde ran one in from 40 yards out.
Christian Brandi scored from one-yard out and Aaron Mathias returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Moon scored two second half touchdowns, one from Joey Marasco and the other by Brandon Weaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.