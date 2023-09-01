McDONALD — West Allegheny did its best to keep South Fayette's high-powered offense off the field, and the strategy worked for most of the first half on Friday night in non-conference action.
The Indians had a seven-point lead and forced the Lions into a fourth-and-four at the West Allegheny 40.
South Fayette quarterback Nico Lamonde eluded a sack and scampered nine yards for a first down. The senior then threw a 30-yard pass to Michael Gimigliano, and Nate Deanes scored his second touchdown as the Lions tied the game at 14-14 on the second of Tyler Nicholson's four extra points.
Gimigliano caught five passes for 95 yards and Lamonde was 9-of-15 for 155 yards.
South Fayette (2-0) took the momentum into the second half to earn a 31-14 victory.
The Lions took a 17-14 lead on Nicholson's 38-yard field goal at 8:16 of the third quarter.
South Fayette's defense forced a three-and-out and extended its advantage to 10 after Dom Monz caught a 15-yard pass on a post route from Lamonde at 4:00 of the third.
Deanes capped the scoring with a 10-yard run with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. Deanes gained 136 yards on 17 carries.
The Indians (1-1) took the opening kickoff and marched 85 yards down the field in 12 plays for a touchdown.
Brody Malatak underthrew a pass that was deflected off a Lions' defensive back and bounced into the hands of Teagan Tomei for a 25-yard reception at 5:04 of the first quarter. Tomei made the first of two PATs for a 7-0 lead.
Deanes scored from 21 yards out on South Fayette's first possession to tie the game at 7-7 following Nicholson's kick.
Roman Police put West Allegheny back in front on a 28-yard touchdown run at 10:31 of the second quarter.
Gimigliano had an interception to stop West Allegheny's last drive.
