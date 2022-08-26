McDONALD — South Fayette exploded for three touchdowns in the second quarter on the way to a 35-0 victory over Chartiers Valley in the season opener.
Nate Deanes scored twice, snaging a 4-yard pass from quarterback Drew Welhorsky in the first quarter and on a 1-yard run in the second.
Christian Brandi made it 21-0 on 16-yard run in the second quarter. Welhorsky busted over from two yards right before halftime.
Welhorsky sparked the Mercy Rule in the third quarter when he hit Michael Gimigliano with a 29-yard scoring pass.
Welhorsky completed 14 of 17 passes for 195 yards and two TDs.
