McDONALD — Nate Deanes ran for three first-half touchdowns and Nico Lamonde threw two scoring passes to Dom Monz as South Fayette opened the season with a 42-14 victory over Chartiers Valley on Friday.
Deanes scored on runs of 1, 7 and 7 yards in helping the Lions forge a 28-7 halftime lead.
Monz, who caught a 3-yard scoring pass in the first half, hauled in a 67-yard TD catch in the third quarter. Lamonde capped the scoring for the home team with a two-yard plunge that made it 42-7.
The Colts' Julius Best caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Chase Schofield at 7:33 of the second. Teammate Halid Lewis pulled in a 20-yard reception from Michael Lawrence in the fourth.
