BETHEL PARK — Naman Alemada passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as South Fayette downed Bethel Park, 26-7, in an Allegheny Six Conference in Class 5A.

Alemada hit Charley Rossi from 52 yards out and Ryan McGuire from 18 yards as South Fayette moved to 2-1 in the conference and 3-2 overall.

Shay Aitken returned a recovered fumble 67 yards for another South Fayette score.

Troy Volpatti scored on a one-yard run for BP (0-5, 0-5),

Aitken rushed for 100 yards on 19 carries and McGuire caught five passes for 97 yards.

